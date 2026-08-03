Ethos consolidated net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 461.71 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 47.90% to Rs 28.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 461.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.461.71346.3212.9712.9965.2245.1439.1326.1228.1319.02

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