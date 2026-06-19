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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR slides near 108 mark

EUR/INR slides near 108 mark

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
EUR/USD futures have broken under 1.1500 mark and currently linger at 1.1494, down marginally on the day. The pair has lost 1.5% this month. Euro was also hurt due to falling German bond yields. Germanys 10-year Bund yields slipped near 2.9%, their lowest in three months earlier this week, as traders scaled back expectations for further European Central Bank rate hikes amid a continued decline in oil prices. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.18% at 108.3 after falling near 108 mark.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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