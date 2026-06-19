EUR/INR slides near 108 mark
EUR/USD futures have broken under 1.1500 mark and currently linger at 1.1494, down marginally on the day. The pair has lost 1.5% this month. Euro was also hurt due to falling German bond yields. Germanys 10-year Bund yields slipped near 2.9%, their lowest in three months earlier this week, as traders scaled back expectations for further European Central Bank rate hikes amid a continued decline in oil prices. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.18% at 108.3 after falling near 108 mark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Reliance Retail to build manufacturing, exports platforms for next phase of growth, says Mukesh Ambani
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 4:17 PM IST