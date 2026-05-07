EUR/USD edges up near 1.1800 mark as German factory orders surge
Euro edged up today amid positive economic cues. German factory orders surged in March; official data showed on Thursday. According to provisional figures from Destatis, the Federal Statistical Office, new orders in manufacturing jumped 5% on the previous month, or 6.3% year-on-year. In February, orders gained by a revised 1.4%. When large-scale orders were excluded, new orders were 5.1% higher in March, the highest level since February 2023. Destatis noted that almost all economic branches contributed to the positive development of new orders in manufacturing in March. EUR/USD pair is up 0.21% at 1.1796 after witnessing good gains in last session.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST