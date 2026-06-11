EUR/USD eyes ECB monetary policy outcome
Euro is witnessing tepid moves as focus has fully shifted to monetary policy action. The European Central Bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision at its June meeting today. The Frankfurt-based institution is likely to raise its key interest rates by 25 basis points, taking the deposit facility rate to 2.25% from 2%. EUR/USD pair is down 0.19% at 1.1529. However, on NSE, EUR/INR futures are up 0.32% at 110.63.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST