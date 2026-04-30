Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD lingers around 1.1700 mark ahead of ECB monetary policy announcement

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1700 mark ahead of ECB monetary policy announcement

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
EUR/USD pair currently trades at 1.1702, up 0.32% on the day as investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank. Economic growth remains tepid in the region but soaring crude oil prices are pushing up inflationary pressures. The Eurozone's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2026, the European Commission's statistical office Eurostat announced on Thursday. Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU. In the previous quarter, the figures stood at 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively. Annual inflation in the euro area came in at 3% in April, up from last month's figure of 2.6%. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 111.60, up 0.21% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks slide as crude climbs, Sensex sheds 583 pts, Nifty below 24K

Benchmarks slide as crude climbs, Sensex sheds 583 pts, Nifty below 24K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.12%

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Market end sharply lower; Nifty settles below 24,000 mark

Market end sharply lower; Nifty settles below 24,000 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayOnEMI Technology IPOPersonal Finance