EUR/USD off one-week low in cautious trades
Euro is trying to stabilize after testing one-week low in last session as overall currency market dynamics appear cautious tensions continued to escalate over the Strait of Hormuz. Euro fell to one-week low against the US dollar on Tuesday after gloomy ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey highlighted the negative impact of the US-Iran war. Data released by the ZEW Institute revealed that institutional investors' sentiment about the German economy has plunged to -17.2 in April, its weakest reading since December 2022, EUR/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.1783, up 0.11% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 110.33, up 0.21% on the day.
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST