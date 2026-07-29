EUR/USD pair is lingering just above 1.1400 mark

EUR/USD pair is lingering around 1.1416, marginally above one-month low in choppy trades today. Dollar index is down marginally at 101.21. Market is eying the outcome of the Federal Reserve monetary policy meet today. Modest gains in European equities are supporting the single currency after it fell on a sustained basis over last few sessions. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 109.38, up marginally on the day.

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