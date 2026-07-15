EUR/USD rebounds from around two-week low around 1.1400 mark

Euro edged up steadily today as soft US inflation data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this month. EUR/USD pair had tested around two-week low near 1.1407 before moving up and currently quotes at 1.1468, up 0.14% on the day. Sentiments were steady for European equities yesterday and Euro seems to be pushing higher today ahead of Eurozone inflation data. On NSE, EUR/INR futures edged up 0.35% at 110.30. It had dipped near 110 mark in early moves before managing to stay well supported.

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