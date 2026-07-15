EUR/USD rebounds from around two-week low around 1.1400 mark
Euro edged up steadily today as soft US inflation data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this month. EUR/USD pair had tested around two-week low near 1.1407 before moving up and currently quotes at 1.1468, up 0.14% on the day. Sentiments were steady for European equities yesterday and Euro seems to be pushing higher today ahead of Eurozone inflation data. On NSE, EUR/INR futures edged up 0.35% at 110.30. It had dipped near 110 mark in early moves before managing to stay well supported.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India-Maldives Conclude First Round of FTA Negotiations, Advance Talks on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST