EUR/USD seen well supported above $1.16

Euro jumped on Friday against the dollar as recent Eurozone data signals towards an ECB rate hike in the near term. Euro-area inflation hit 3.2% in May, its highest in over two and a half years amid rising inflationary pressures due to elevated oil prices. However, Eurozone retail sales data for April declined at a faster pace of 0.4% in April, compared to the 0.3% contraction expected. Meanwhile, dollar index is trading slightly lower on Friday, favoring gains in Euro. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenbacks value against six major currencies, trades 0.19% lower to near 99.19 ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May. EUR/USD pair is extending gains above $1.16 at $1.1643, up 0.20% on the day although caution will be exercised amid developments surrounding a potential US-Iran peace agreement to end recent hostilities. Tensions remain highly elevated following warnings from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who declared that the strategic Strait of Hormuz falls within Iranian and Omani territorial waters and asserted that US regional military bases are active targets for retaliation. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.76% at 110.80.

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