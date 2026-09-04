EUR/USD sees limited gains but holds above 1.1600 mark

Euro edged up modestly in last session but gains were capped on tepid economic cues. The euro area business activity stagnated in August, with the composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) landing at 52, unchanged from July's figure, S&P Global said in its final report on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Services PMI Business Activity stood at 51.6 in August, down from 51.7 recorded in July and hitting a two-month low. The report showed that price pressures remained elevated in August, and new orders increased at the same pace as in July. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1626, down 0.10% on the day and are holding just under one-week high. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 110.27, down marginally on the day after hitting around 110.50 earlier in the session.

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