Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD tanks near 1.1700 mark, German DAX soars around 1%

EUR/USD tanks near 1.1700 mark, German DAX soars around 1%

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
Euro eased slightly today but firm cues from European equities capped losses for the single currency. EUR/USD pair currently trades at 1.1710, down 0.08% on the day after sliding 0.30% in last session. The US dollar is staying well supported in global markets amid uncertainty over geopolitics but EUR/USD is holding well. Eurozone manufacturing growth gained momentum in April, with the S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rising to 52.2 from 51.6 in Marchits highest level in nearly four years. The improvement was driven by stronger demand, as new orders increased at the fastest pace in four years, pushing production higher. Export orders also grew for the first time in over four years. The German DAX index, leading European equity benchmark, soared around 1% today, providing good support to the single currency. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 111.76, up 0.02% on the day and have been in a tiny range today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors slips as April sales decline 4% YoY

Force Motors slips as April sales decline 4% YoY

Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCAMS SharePNB Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayRailways Stocks TodayIPL 2026 Points Table