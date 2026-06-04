EUR/USD under stress, lingers just above 1.1600 mark

Euro slipped yesterday amid tepid economic cues and is broadly quoting near two-week low against the US dollar. The euro area private sector recorded back-to-back contractions in May, marking its biggest fall in 18 months, final survey data from S&P Global showed Wednesday. The final composite output index dropped to 48.5 in May from 48.8 in April. A score below the threshold 50.0 indicates contraction. This weighed on the single currency and the EUR/USD pair is currently trading flat around 1.1609. European stocks also slipped on Wednesday as escalating Middle East tensions, keeping the Euro under stress. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting up marginally at 111.48 after testing a low near 111.30 mark.

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