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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 47.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 700.40 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 47.31% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 700.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 607.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales700.40607.87 15 OPM %9.9110.12 -PBDT75.7467.93 11 PBT57.0852.07 10 NP56.9838.68 47

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:25 PM IST