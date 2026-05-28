Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 24.30 crore

Net loss of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 125.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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