Euro Asia Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore
Net profit of Euro Asia Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.090.04 125 OPM %11.11-100.00 -PBDT0.01-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.01 LP NP0.01-0.01 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

