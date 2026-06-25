Euro attempts recovery against dollar from around 12-month low

Euro attempts recovery against the dollar on Thursday after being pushed to its lowest level in almost a year. EUR/USD is seen quoting at $1.1403, up marginally on the day after the counter was severely battered through the week and last as dollar firmed up on a hawkish Fed stance. Possibility of more than one Federal rate hike this year to tame soaring inflation is seen propping dollar and weighing on dollar denominated assets. The dollar index is trading above 101 mark and yield on the US 10-year Treasury note is also hovering around 4.4% this morning. Investors also continued to evaluate the outlook for Federal Reserve policy ahead of a key US inflation report that could help shape expectations for interest rates. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are down around 0.12% at 107.40.

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