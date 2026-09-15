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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators add to net short position

Euro currency speculators add to net short position

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 42616 contracts in the data reported through September 08, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 17691 net positions.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST