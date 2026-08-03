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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators further increase net short position to 17-month high

Euro currency speculators further increase net short position to 17-month high

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators further increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 72447 contracts in the data reported through July 28, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 31109 net positions.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST