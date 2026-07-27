Monday, July 27, 2026 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators sharply increase net short position

Euro currency speculators sharply increase net short position

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 41338 contracts in the data reported through July 21, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 28733 net positions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hirect secures its maiden order for MEMU trainsets

Hirect secures its maiden order for MEMU trainsets

Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Wipro announces enhanced partnership with Databricks

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

Market bounce back after five-day slide; Nifty settles above 23,950 mark

DOW sees modest gains as oil prices ease

DOW sees modest gains as oil prices ease

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest