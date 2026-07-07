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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net longs

Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net longs

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net long positions in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1099 contracts in the data reported through June 30, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 29059 net positions.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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