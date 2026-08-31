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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators sharply reduce net short position

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 36352 contracts in the data reported through Aug 25, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 22736 net positions.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 1:16 PM IST