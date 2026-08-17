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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators slightly add to net short position

Euro currency speculators slightly add to net short position

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators slightly increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 60010 contracts in the data reported through Aug 11, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 1919 net positions.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 3:50 PM IST