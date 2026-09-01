Euro edges lower after downbeat German retail sales; EUR/INR futures linger around 110 mark
Euro edged slightly lower against the dollar on Tuesday morning in Asia following German data that recorded a downtick in July. German retail sales, a key measure of consumer spending fell 3.4% month-on-month according to official data released by Destatis, while it was expected to have increased 0.4%. In June, retail sales arrived at 0% (revised from -1.1%). On an annualized basis, the figure dropped 2.5% in July, compared to the prior release of a 0.2% decline. As the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is down 0.08% on the day at 1.1613. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.36% at 110.49.
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST