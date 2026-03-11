Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro failed to sustain around one-week high as German exports see sharp drop

Euro failed to sustain around one-week high as German exports see sharp drop

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Euro failed to sustain around one-week high against the US dollar yesterday as markets eyed tepid overseas trade data from Germany's. The countrys exports declined and imports posted a sharper contraction in January, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Exports declined 2.3% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 3.9% increase in December. This marked the biggest fall since May 2024. The German imports saw an even steeper drop of 5.9% as well. This weighed on the EUR/USD pair even as the risk sentiment appeared to improve amid falling crude oil prices on hopes of a rather early end to the US-Iran war. EUR/USD pair currently trades at 1.1636, almost unchanged on the day. The pair had tested three and half month low earlier this week. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 107.19, down marginally on the day.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

