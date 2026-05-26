Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro jumps to one-week high as dollar retreats; EUR/INR futures climb towards 112 mark

Euro jumps to one-week high as dollar retreats; EUR/INR futures climb towards 112 mark

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Euro jumped to a one-week high against the US dollar on Tuesday as renewed optimism over a potential US-Iran peace deal weighs heavily on the safe-haven US Dollar. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting lower by 0.20% at 99. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers have also recently argued for tighter policy. EUR/USD is currently quoting at $1.1648, rebounding from a seven week low. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading higher by 0.35% at 111.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices witness profit booking; PSU Bank shares snap 5-day rally

Indices witness profit booking; PSU Bank shares snap 5-day rally

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table