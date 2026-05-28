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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net loss of Euro Leder Fashion reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.47% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.59% to Rs 27.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.005.36 49 27.3418.40 49 OPM %0.630.19 --0.150 - PBDT0.430.16 169 0.940.59 59 PBT0.340.09 278 0.570.21 171 NP-0.120.17 PL 0.020.19 -89

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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