Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 7.45 crore
Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.458.44 -12 OPM %4.435.09 -PBDT0.240.24 0 PBT0.130.10 30 NP0.090.10 -10
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

