Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 7.45 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.458.444.435.090.240.240.130.100.090.10