Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.20% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.915.395.93-0.930.150.170.060.080.010.05

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