EURO melts near 1.1500 mark, tests lowest level in four and half months

EURO melts near 1.1500 mark, tests lowest level in four and half months

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Euro melted today as the US dollar index is holding firm amid Middle East conflicts. Brent Crude oil is seen rising around $100 per barrel due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict involving the United States (US), Israel, and Iran. Global stocks have retreated and investor attention is focused on the Iran war and its impact on the supply of crude oil and gas. The EUR/USD pair is currently trading down 0.51% at 1.1505, testing around four and half month low. It has shed around 1% this week after a near 2% tumble in last week. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.70% at 106.13.

Coal India arm CMPDIL files RHP to intiate IPO process

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery reports stellar Q3 performnace

Heritage Foods inaugurates new ice cream manufacturing facility near Hyderabad

Landmark Cars rises on expansion of Mahindra workshop in Hyderabad

CEAT Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

