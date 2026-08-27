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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro near one-week low against dollar ahead of Jackson Hole; EUR/INR futures hold around 111 mark

Euro near one-week low against dollar ahead of Jackson Hole; EUR/INR futures hold around 111 mark

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Euro is lingering around a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday as dollar edged higher ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium after US data reflected on sticky inflation and drove expectation for a Fed rate hike. US PCE Price Index remained unchanged at 3.7% on year in July, above the consensus of 3.6%. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index both rose by 0.2% in July. Meanwhile, in the Eurozone, data from Germany showed GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -26.6 heading into September 2026, from a revised -29.4 in August, marking its least pessimistic reading since March. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at $1.1661, almost flat on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are holding around 111 mark.

 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST