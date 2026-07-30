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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Pratik Sales set to launch new product design collections in August

Euro Pratik Sales set to launch new product design collections in August

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Euro Pratik Sales announced that the company is scheduled to launch two new product design collections, namely Pastelite Volume 2 and Prism, in August 2026.

Following the remarkable success of Pastelite Volume 1, Pastelite Volume 2 has been thoughtfully curated to elevate the collection with new moulds, fresh colour palettes and innovative designs, offering an exciting new dimension to pastel interiors.

The company will also introduced Prism, a premium collection designed for direct wall installation. The collection features a versatile range of finishes, including fabric, wood, stone, textured, metallic and leather inspired surfaces, catering to diverse aesthetic and interior design preferences.

 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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