Euro rebounds from one and half week low as German inflation accelerates; EUR/INR futures above 110 mark
Euro added mild gains from a one and half week low against the dollar on Friday morning after data from Germany showed wholesale prices rose 5.3% year-on-year in July, accelerating from a 4.9% increase in the previous month, which had marked the slowest growth in three months. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.2%, reversing a 0.7% decline in June and marking the first increase in three months, although the rise was below the 0.4% expected. Meanwhile, weakness in US dollar following softer than expected US inflation data this week is also supporting gains in the EUR/USD pair which is currently quoting at $1.1555, up 0.10% on the day and edging higher from a one and half week low. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are holding above 110 mark.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST