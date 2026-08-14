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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro rebounds from one and half week low as German inflation accelerates; EUR/INR futures nearing 129 mark

Euro rebounds from one and half week low as German inflation accelerates; EUR/INR futures nearing 129 mark

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Euro added mild gains from a one and half week low against the dollar on Friday morning after data from Germany showed wholesale prices rose 5.3% year-on-year in July, accelerating from a 4.9% increase in the previous month, which had marked the slowest growth in three months. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.2%, reversing a 0.7% decline in June and marking the first increase in three months, although the rise was below the 0.4% expected. Meanwhile, weakness in US dollar following softer than expected US inflation data this week is also supporting gains in the EUR/USD pair which is currently quoting at $1.1555, up 0.10% on the day and edging higher from a one and half week low. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.10% at 128.91.

 

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST