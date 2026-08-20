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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro reclaims above $1.17 mark for the first time in over three-months; EUR/INR futures scale well above 111 mark

Euro reclaims above $1.17 mark for the first time in over three-months; EUR/INR futures scale well above 111 mark

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Euro holds over a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday, following a sharp jump in the previous session amid dollar plunge. The dollar index shed close to 1% yesterday after the US Treasury Department stepped in to provide relief to bond markets. The Treasury Department announced that it would at least double the maximum size of its liquidity-support buyback operations for longer-dated nominal securities. The current maximum size of $2 billion per operation will be at least $4 billion per operation. Dollar index slumped by near 1% yesterday and edged below 99 mark Meanwhile, elevated oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions are seen driving inflation and increasing expectations of an ECB rate hike. Currently, EUR/USD is quoting at $1.1702, up 0.14% on the day after adding 0.84% in the previous session, and at a level last seen around mid-May. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 111.79, up 0.63% on the day.

 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST