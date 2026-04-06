Euro speculative net longs hold near a one-year low
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell sharply near a one-year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 507 contracts in the data reported through March 31, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 8772 net long contracts.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST