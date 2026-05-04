Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high
Large currency speculators cut their longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 35712 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 5612 net positions and pulled net longs off seven-week high.
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST