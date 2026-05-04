Monday, May 04, 2026 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high

Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Large currency speculators cut their longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 35712 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 5612 net positions and pulled net longs off seven-week high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.31%

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.31%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Ather Energy records loss of Rs 79.6 crore in Q4; sells 83,418 units of electric two-wheelers

Ather Energy records loss of Rs 79.6 crore in Q4; sells 83,418 units of electric two-wheelers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.33%, gains for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd up for five straight sessions

BSE Ltd up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Bengal Election Winner ListAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance