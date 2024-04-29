Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Euro Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In 20 Months

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turned net short for the first time since September 2022, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -9989 contracts in the data reported through April 23, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 22213 net contracts and net position stay at its lowest level since September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon