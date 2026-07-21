Euro subdued, EUR/INR lingers around 110 mark

Euro slipped today, coming off a spirited rally above 1.1500 mark against the US dollar last week. Overall sentiments are cautious today as markets are eying release of German ZEW Economic Sentiment data. EUR/USD pair is lingering near one-week low of 1.1448. Overall mood is supportive for the currency after German bond yields hit near two-year high amid firm crude oil prices which strengthened expectations for an interest rate hike from the European Central Bank. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 110.02, down marginally on the day as intraday upmoves are failing to sustain today.

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