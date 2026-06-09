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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

TCI Finance Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Studds Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2026.

TCI Finance Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Studds Accessories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2026.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 19.86 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1363 shares in the past one month.

 

TCI Finance Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 20.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6008 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd surged 16.34% to Rs 1029.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4591 shares in the past one month.

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Khandwala Securities Ltd spurt 15.87% to Rs 21.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 884 shares in the past one month.

Studds Accessories Ltd added 14.58% to Rs 502.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2495 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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