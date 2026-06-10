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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd and Transwarranty Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2026.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd and Transwarranty Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2026.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 23.83 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 73012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5895 shares in the past one month.

 

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spiked 18.74% to Rs 910. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd soared 16.07% to Rs 17.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5078 shares in the past one month.

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Unichem Laboratories Ltd exploded 15.99% to Rs 438.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1175 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd rose 14.73% to Rs 13.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 648 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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