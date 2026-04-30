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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 1260.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 1260.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 327.23 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 1260.46% to Rs 141.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 327.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.07% to Rs 171.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 1455.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1344.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales327.23299.04 9 1455.391344.52 8 OPM %8.568.56 -11.2511.33 - PBDT25.0220.08 25 148.51128.15 16 PBT16.1212.15 33 118.2898.51 20 NP141.7610.42 1260 171.5382.44 108

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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