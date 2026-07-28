Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 6163.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 435.86 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries rose 6163.19% to Rs 102.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 435.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 500.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.435.86500.7210.133.2741.3113.2431.473.32102.091.63

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