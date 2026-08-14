Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 41.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 346.31 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 41.79% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 346.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.346.31386.8813.6815.8553.5163.4938.5452.8030.0351.59

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