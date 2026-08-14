Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 41.79% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 346.31 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 41.79% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 346.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales346.31386.88 -10 OPM %13.6815.85 -PBDT53.5163.49 -16 PBT38.5452.80 -27 NP30.0351.59 -42
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST