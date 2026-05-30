Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 244.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.14% to Rs 358.20 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 244.34% to Rs 45.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 358.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.95% to Rs 146.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 1470.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1499.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales358.20422.11 -15 1470.571499.21 -2 OPM %11.068.98 -13.8111.71 - PBDT35.7736.24 -1 210.01171.90 22 PBT21.2325.71 -17 159.88130.41 23 NP45.9013.33 244 146.8597.93 50
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST