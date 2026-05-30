Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 244.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.14% to Rs 358.20 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 244.34% to Rs 45.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.14% to Rs 358.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.95% to Rs 146.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 1470.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1499.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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