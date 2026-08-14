Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 21.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 48.43 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics declined 21.28% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.4353.818.928.273.113.691.522.171.111.41

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