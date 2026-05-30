Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 48.75 croreNet profit of Everest Organics declined 9.62% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 48.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 196.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.7540.93 19 196.16159.48 23 OPM %13.748.40 -10.104.53 - PBDT4.102.51 63 14.532.72 434 PBT2.170.95 128 8.05-3.24 LP NP2.632.91 -10 5.55-1.29 LP
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:06 PM IST