Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 62.84% to Rs 6.90 crore
Net profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 99.07% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 62.84% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.9018.57 -63 OPM %1.162.96 -PBDT0.091.55 -94 PBT0.021.45 -99 NP0.011.07 -99
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

