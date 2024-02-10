Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 62.84% to Rs 6.90 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 99.07% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 62.84% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6.9018.571.162.960.091.550.021.450.011.07