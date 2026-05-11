Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.82% to Rs 36.79 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.82% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 295.12% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 110.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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