Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.82% to Rs 36.79 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.82% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 295.12% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 110.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.7923.61 56 110.2886.60 27 OPM %3.025.55 -2.601.86 - PBDT1.200.91 32 2.861.39 106 PBT0.900.44 105 2.200.92 139 NP0.780.31 152 1.620.41 295
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST