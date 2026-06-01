Exato Technologies consolidated net profit declines 24.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 61.08 crore

Net profit of Exato Technologies declined 24.15% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.74% to Rs 16.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.23% to Rs 168.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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