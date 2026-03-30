Exhicon Events Media's subsidiary bags contract for helicopter shuttle services in Uttarakhand

Exhicon Events Media Solutions said that its subsidiary United Helicharters (UHPL) has been awarded a contract by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority for operating helicopter shuttle services in Uttarakhand.

The contract has been awarded for the Helicopter Shuttle Service for Mandakini Valley to Shri Kedarnath Ji Route.

UHPL had successfully qualified at the technical evaluation stage and has subsequently emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for the said route.

The tender witnessed participation from several established aviation operators such as Pawan Hans, Chipsan Aviation, Trans Bharat Aviation, etc.

This development enhances the companys presence in the aviation and pilgrimage logistics sector and is expected to contribute positively to its operational and financial performance, Exhicon Events Media Solutions stated.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions is engaged in providing a full range of products and services for the exhibitions, conferences and events industry.

The scrip shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 397.30 on the BSE.

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